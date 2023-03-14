Shodan Announces System Shock Release Date with a Chilling Message
Shodan will show you what true pain is… soon.
It seems Shodan couldn’t keep a lid on the System Shock release date for long and now the cat is out of the bag. With developers Nightdive Studios getting an upper hand over the AI herself, an exact release date has been chosen after being stuck at “March 2023” for quite some time.
The System Shock remake is set to release on May 30, 2023 on PC, which means us hackers won’t be challenging Shodan in March 2023 like many had hoped, including the developers Nightdive Studios.
You’ll have the option to pre-order the PC edition on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. If you do, you’ll also get your hands on a free copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, though that too hasn’t been officially released, either.
Unfortunately, that release date does not apply to the console versions. System Shock will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S. According to Nightdive Studios, the console versions will be released “in due course.”
In the meantime, you’re welcome to play the System Shock remake demo on PC. It features the entire first floor of the Citadel Station, which is about 3 to 5 hours of fun.
There you have it: an actual release date for the System Shock remake. While it’s unfortunate that the game has been pushed back two months past its March 2023 release window, it does give the developers some time to polish.
