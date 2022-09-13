Pikmin 4 Arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Today, during the latest Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto finally announced that Pikmin 4 has a release window. Unfortunately, an exact timeframe wasn’t provided, though we do know that it’ll be coming at some point in 2023.

While no gameplay was shown, it was stated that you’ll be able to use the Nintendo Switch’s motion sensors as a part of the gameplay in some sense. As more info on gameplay is revealed, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

For now, you can check out all of this information for yourself via the trailer right down below.

For more information on the release of Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch, be sure to check back to Twinfinite for updates. We’ve also got everything you could ever need to know about releases for the latest Nintendo Direct, which you can find all over the front page at the moment.

There should also be some more Nintendo-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the games announced today. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

Related Posts