Inscryption Announced for PlayStation Consoles

Inscryption looks both totally awesome and really confusing at the same time.

The previous PC-exclusive “inky black card-based odyssey” Inscryption will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 some time in the future. Inscryption released back in October 2021.

For those who might not be aware of exactly what Inscryption is, there is a an announcement trailer for this news. However, it certainly won’t give you the answers you are looking for.

You can watch the announcement trailer below, it’s the best kind of confusing.

The video’s description gives slightly more info, but is also just as vague as the trailer.

From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…

The last big news for Inscryption was the free Kaycee’s Mod Expansion that released back in March. It stands to reason that PlayStation players will include this bundled into the game at launch. While there isn’t currently a release date, we promise to keep you up to date as more information comes out on the PlayStation port of Inscryption.

Related Posts