Skull and Bones Delayed to March 2023 to Ensure “Best Experience Possible”

In what has been a rather turbulent journey on the open seas, Skull and Bones will receive yet another delay. The news of the delay surfaced on the internet earlier this afternoon before Ubisoft officially confirmed the rumor in an official blog post. Skull and Bones will officially launch on March 9, 2023.

You can find the official announcement Tweet below.

Per the announcement, the delay comes from the development team looking to polish the game after receiving “invaluable feedback” received during the game’s technical test and insider program. Feedback noted, the team is looking to ensure fans get the “best experience” possible with a delay being a result of that desire. More insider program sessions are set to happen, and an open beta is scheduled in the near future to help iron out kinks before the new launch date.

While delays are an unfortunate part of the gaming business, Skull and Bones shifting back will ease the onslaught of titles the holiday season usually brings. Skull and Bones originally targeted a November launch alongside God of War Ragnarök and Sonic Frontiers, which would’ve been quite the time for fans of all three titles.

As more information arises concerning Skull and Bones, we’ll keep you posted. For now, check out the trailer that details a ton of the game’s mechanics to get a sense of what Ubisoft is looking to deliver on the high seas.

