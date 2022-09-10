Skull and Bones Trailer Breakdown Features Ship Customization, Naval Combat, & More

Ubisoft unveiled news about its big fall release, Skull and Bones. In addition to showing off some more gameplay for the upcoming Live-Service title, Ubisoft released more information regarding how you can customize your ship.

In Skull and Bones, you can choose between three ship types: Combat, Naval, and Cargo. Combat is self-explanatory, focusing on battles and the ability to hold more weapons, while the Naval class will make it easier to maneuver, and Cargo ships have a higher weight capacity.

You’ll also have the option to swap between different cannons and weapons, each with its strength and weakness. Long Guns, for example, are great with long-distance attacks but require a lot of precision. Other weapons will include a giant bow, torpedos, and much more.

Additionally, weapons will feature elemental damage, and armor will have special perk bonuses, such as spikes to the bow. You’ll also have the option to customize your ship’s look with new sails and other decals.

Finally, at launch, you’ll be able to add a pet with you along your journey. As to what they are, we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s always nice to have a furry friend along your swashbuckling journey.

Skull and Bones will launch on Nov 8th, 2022, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

