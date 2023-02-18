Lies of P Gets a Summer Release Window in Foreboding New Trailer

The Bloodborne-esque Lies of P has received a new trailer, and it offers some haunting imagery alongside a new release window for the game.
Shown during IGN Fan Fast 2023, the trailer features an unshown narrator monologuing about his latest achievement. While others may have doubted him, he had the last laugh, accomplishing some long-held goal which led to the current state of the game’s world. He’s in no mood to hear anything from nay-sayers either, and is confident they won’t be able to get in the way of his plot playing out indefinitely.
It’s also safe to say that his plan isn’t a communally beneficial one, as the imagery is anything but encouraging. Odd magics swirl around monstrosities made up of wood, cloth, and other materials, bringing them to life as unnervingly animated creatures that are probably not out to help the unfortunate people they come across. The malevolent shrieks that ring out as they skitter and squelch around is also a pretty dead giveaway.
The trailer wraps up with the reveal that Lies of P will release sometime in August of 2023. A firm release date has not been provided at this time, but will likely be given once the title is closer to a launchable state.
It’s a decent teaser of what the game has in store, and should be of particular interest to those who loved the demented horrors found in Bloodborne. The full trailer can be viewed down below.
Lies of P is currently slated for release in August of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, we’ve got a bevy of related articles you can peruse down below.