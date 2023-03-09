A Progressively Harder Chandler Trivia Quiz for True Friends Fans
Could it BE any more fun?
In 2024, it will have been 20 years since Friends ended its run, and yet the show is still one of the most watched on Netflix. Every day new generations are getting to know the adventures of Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler. Their place in the culture is big enough that they had a reunion show in 2021, and it was as successful as ever.
One of the more loved characters on the show was sarcastic, funny, and very bad around women. Yes, that’s right: the one and only Chandler Bing. He was a loyal friend, with a job nobody understood, who had a bromance with his roommate Joey for many years (they even adopted the duck and the chicken together). That’s until he fell in love with his neighbor, the little sister to one of his best friends, Monica Geller. Their story is one for the ages, and arguably a better romance than the “will they, won’t they” relationship between Ross and Rachel.
As you can see, we’re big Chandler fans here, so without further ado, join us for Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz and prove how much you know about the only man who can be as sarcastic as lovable, and whose skills playing Fussball are very, very bad. Good luck!
A Progressively Harder Chandler Trivia Quiz for True Friends Fans
Image Source: NBC
