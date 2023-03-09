Image Source: NBC

Could it BE any more fun?

In 2024, it will have been 20 years since Friends ended its run, and yet the show is still one of the most watched on Netflix. Every day new generations are getting to know the adventures of Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler. Their place in the culture is big enough that they had a reunion show in 2021, and it was as successful as ever.

One of the more loved characters on the show was sarcastic, funny, and very bad around women. Yes, that’s right: the one and only Chandler Bing. He was a loyal friend, with a job nobody understood, who had a bromance with his roommate Joey for many years (they even adopted the duck and the chicken together). That’s until he fell in love with his neighbor, the little sister to one of his best friends, Monica Geller. Their story is one for the ages, and arguably a better romance than the “will they, won’t they” relationship between Ross and Rachel.

As you can see, we’re big Chandler fans here, so without further ado, join us for Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz and prove how much you know about the only man who can be as sarcastic as lovable, and whose skills playing Fussball are very, very bad. Good luck!

A Progressively Harder Chandler Trivia Quiz for True Friends Fans When did Chandler and Ross meet and become friends? Boy Scouts High School College At a Hootie & The Blowfish concert What show are Chandler and Joey fans of? The Big Bang Theory Cheers The West Wing Baywatch Which of Chandler’s friends makes out with his mom Nora? Ross Joey What are the names of Chandler and Monica’s twins? John and Mary Ross and Rachel Jack and Erica Joey and Phoebe How many women did Chandler have serious relationships with during Friends? 3 More than 50 0 1 Where does Chandler gets transferred to in season 9 after falling asleep at a staff meeting? Miami Tulsa Narnia Boston With which of Joey’s sisters does Chandler sleep with in The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember which Sister episode? Mary-Therese Mary Angela Beyoncé Dina Where does Chandler say he’s moving to leave Janice? Yemen Iran Oman Sacramento What star sign is Chandler? Libra Virgo Aries Taurus What job does Chandler do for most of the show run? Statistical analysis and data reconfiguration Transporter Statistical anomalies and recovery Statistical documentation and data elimination Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, why don’t you play any other Twinfinite quizzes? We have some other Friends-related ones, like Joey or Howard? Who said it, Phoebe or Penny? Who said it, or Chandler or Barney? Who said it. If you love other TV series and video games, there are also quizzes about Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us, or The Magicians.

Image Source: NBC

Related Posts