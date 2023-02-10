Connect with us

Which House Should You Get Sorted into in Hogwarts Legacy? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games
Quiz

Will you be wearing robes of the red, yellow, blue, or green variation?
Published on

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated open-world action RPG games of 2023 and the biggest Harry Potter video game to date. Hogwarts Legacy lets you jump into the world of witches and wizards and explore the extensive grounds of Hogwarts in the role of a fifth-year student.

There are plenty of things to set out and do first once you’ve jumped into the game, but before encountering fantasy creatures, concocting potions, and performing spells, you’ll need to be placed in your respective Hogwarts house.

You can do this by taking the Sorting Hat’s quiz at the beginning of the game, where you will receive a result of the house the Hat deems you belong in. Alternatively, you can manually select the house of your choice if you are unhappy with the results.

Are you wondering which house you should get sorted into for your Hogwarts Legacy playthrough and need a little help with which direction to head in? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Why not take our quiz below to find out your perfect house for Hogwarts Legacy.

Will you be a Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, or Ravenclaw? Answer the following questions carefully and we’ll do the rest of the hard work for you. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

What is your best trait?
How do you operate in group projects?
Would you ever cheat in class?
Someone is picking on your friend. How do you handle the situation?
What is your worst trait?
What is your biggest ambition?
Which activity appeals to you the most?
How would your friends describe you?
Which is your favorite place to study?
For which reason do you want to receive the respect of your peers?

(Images Source: Avalanche Software & Warner Bros. Games)

