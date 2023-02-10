Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Will you be wearing robes of the red, yellow, blue, or green variation?

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated open-world action RPG games of 2023 and the biggest Harry Potter video game to date. Hogwarts Legacy lets you jump into the world of witches and wizards and explore the extensive grounds of Hogwarts in the role of a fifth-year student.

There are plenty of things to set out and do first once you’ve jumped into the game, but before encountering fantasy creatures, concocting potions, and performing spells, you’ll need to be placed in your respective Hogwarts house.

You can do this by taking the Sorting Hat’s quiz at the beginning of the game, where you will receive a result of the house the Hat deems you belong in. Alternatively, you can manually select the house of your choice if you are unhappy with the results.

Are you wondering which house you should get sorted into for your Hogwarts Legacy playthrough and need a little help with which direction to head in? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Why not take our quiz below to find out your perfect house for Hogwarts Legacy.

Will you be a Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, or Ravenclaw? Answer the following questions carefully and we’ll do the rest of the hard work for you. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

Which House Should You Get Sorted into in Hogwarts Legacy? Take This Quiz to Find Out What is your best trait? My creativity My determination My ambition My loyalty How do you operate in group projects? I'm the leader who organizes everything and keep everything running smoothly I help out in as many areas as possible, doing lots of little things I catch any mistakes and ensure the work is to a high standard I work in short and focused bursts, taking on the research and investigation stage of the project Would you ever cheat in class? I will do anything necessary to achieve my goals, cheating included. I have no need to cheat, I'm already top of the class. I would never. If it makes the difference between passing or failure, then I may consider it. Someone is picking on your friend. How do you handle the situation? I let it happen and plot how I will get revenge on behalf of my friend Lead my friend away and comfort them Stand up and defend my friend Use my wit to shut down the one making fun of my friend and put an end to things What is your worst trait? I can be a little judgemental of others My temper can get in the way of my success I can be somewhat self-centred at times Sometimes I'm too trusting of others What is your biggest ambition? To make lifelong friends that I can make memories with To be extremely successful in whatever I do To experience everything life has to offer and travel the world To follow my curiosities about the world and explore all there is to learn Which activity appeals to you the most? Curling up with blankets and my favorite book Drawing or painting Hanging out with my friends and watching a movie Going on an adventure and exploring somewhere new How would your friends describe you? Confident and brave Kind-hearted and friendly Strong-willed and sly Intelligent and creative Which is your favorite place to study? A coffee shop The library My room Outdoors For which reason do you want to receive the respect of your peers? For being someone they can always rely on, no matter our differences For my great wealth and power For sticking loyally by their side and staying true to myself For my high intelligence and wisdom Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

(Images Source: Avalanche Software & Warner Bros. Games)

