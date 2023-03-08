Think You Know Everything About The Magicians? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Prove your worth as a true Magician.
Do you think you have what it takes to be a true Magicians fan?
Though the series has ended its run, The Magicians continues to reach fans of magical schools to fill that Harry Potter-shaped hole in our hearts. The completed series can now be found on Netflix to bring the magic to your screens.
Based on the books written by Lev Grossman, the TV series hit the small screen on Syfy with its dark, but wacky plot featuring an inclusive cast of characters. Starting with their personal Harry Potter, Quentin Coldwater, who suffers from depression and loses himself in the “Fillory and Further” canonical books before finding out that magic is real and so is Fillory.
The series follows a unique set of lore with interesting creatures from Niffins and Werewolves to talking animals of all kinds. The crew, initially brought together to kill a man known as the Beast, find themselves tied to the fate of the world… and they look fabulous while doing it! Also, musical episodes work their way into the series on multiple occasions that mesh perfectly in every whimsical magical situation.
So, do you think you know all there is to know about The Magicians? Take this quiz and let’s find out how good of a magician you really are. Good luck!
