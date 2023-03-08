Image Source: SyFy

Do you think you have what it takes to be a true Magicians fan?

Though the series has ended its run, The Magicians continues to reach fans of magical schools to fill that Harry Potter-shaped hole in our hearts. The completed series can now be found on Netflix to bring the magic to your screens.

Based on the books written by Lev Grossman, the TV series hit the small screen on Syfy with its dark, but wacky plot featuring an inclusive cast of characters. Starting with their personal Harry Potter, Quentin Coldwater, who suffers from depression and loses himself in the “Fillory and Further” canonical books before finding out that magic is real and so is Fillory.

The series follows a unique set of lore with interesting creatures from Niffins and Werewolves to talking animals of all kinds. The crew, initially brought together to kill a man known as the Beast, find themselves tied to the fate of the world… and they look fabulous while doing it! Also, musical episodes work their way into the series on multiple occasions that mesh perfectly in every whimsical magical situation.

So, do you think you know all there is to know about The Magicians? Take this quiz and let’s find out how good of a magician you really are. Good luck!

Think You Know Everything About The Magicians? Take This Quiz to Find Out What is a Niffin? A Magician that overloaded their magic and became a being of pure magical energy A Magician that contracted the Niffin virus through intimacy A really successful Magician capable of anything A Magician that got bit by another Niffin Who became a Niffin in the show? Image Source: Magicians Wiki Julia and Elliot Quentin Alice and her brother The Beast What is a shade? A spell A type of magical studies Essentially one's soul A Magician's personality type What was Julia's goddess name? Our Lady of the Plants Our Lady of Fillory Our Lady Underground Our Lady of the Tree Who wrote Fillory and Further? Jane Chatwin Christopher Plover Quentin Coldwater Martin Chatwin What is Margo's name in the books? Margo Margo is not in the books Sarah Janet Where is the Library? Fillory The Neitherlands Brakebills New York How did Margo become High King in the TV show? She overthrew the High King A blood test with a special blade that can only pierce royal flesh The fairies placing her in the position The talking animal community casting the majority vote How many timelines occurred before the Beast was finally killed? 1 23 30 40 Who is the Beast? Quentin Coldwater Martin Chatwin Christopher Plover Reynard the Fox Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, we have plenty more for you to check out. From Outer Banks to The Big Bang Theory to even Terminator 2, there’s bound to be a quiz somewhere on Twinfinite to test your knowledge.

