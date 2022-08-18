Say… that’s a nice Terminator 2 trivia quiz.

Yes, welcome to a fresh new round of general knowledge shenanigans involving yet another hugely popular and iconic movie license. Nope, we’re not talking about our recent Alien, Aliens or Silent Hill trivia quizzes. In fact, instead of chest-bursting Xenomorphs and haunted lakeside towns bursting at the seams with psychological horror, we’ve decided to focus our attention on a completely different type of unstoppable foe.

That’s right, you guessed it: we’re talking about the relentless, cold-blooded cyborg threat famously known as the Terminator. More specifically, we’ll be centering our crosshairs on 1991’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful follow-up, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Indeed, not only is James Cameron’s beloved sci-fi action sequel a straight-up classic, but it also swept up a ton of awards at a time when sci-fi was often underrepresented come awards season.

Add in a super iconic turn from the Austrian Oak himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as an impressive ensemble of terrific performances from Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Robert Patrick, and you have one of the most influential and resonant action flicks in recent memory. No small feat, indeed.

So, without further ado, strap yourselves in, don those uber-cool sunglasses and grab your grenade launchers for Twinfinite’s latest Terminator 2 trivia quiz. Come with us if you want to quiz.

Image Source: TriStar Pictures

Only True Terminator 2 Fans Can Ace This Trivia Quiz What’s the name of the supercomputer that creates and controls the Terminators? Battlenet Cybernet Skynet Starnet What's the name of the bar at the beginning of the movie? The Corral Joe's Diner Bob's Saloon Wish You Were Beer Complete this famous line by Arnold Schwarzenegger: "I need..." your shoes, your gun and your moped your sunglasses, your leather jacket and your motorcycle your clothes, your gun and your motorcycle your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle What song plays as Arnold Schwarzenegger mounts his motorcycle for the first time? Bat Out Of Hell Beat It Bad To The Bone Born To Be Wild How did Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator smuggle his shotgun into the shopping mall? In a box of chocolates In a box of roses In a rolled up newspaper In a rolled up sleeping bag What type of Terminator does Arnold Schwarzenegger play in the movie? T-X T-1000 R2-D2 T-800 Robert Patrick tried to imitate an animal’s head movements to help him get into the role of the liquid metal Terminator. What animal did he try to mimic? Sumatran Tiger Saltwater Crocodile American Bald Eagle King Cobra When Arnie did the iconic twirling reload while on his bike, he accidentally threw the shotgun at the camera and smashed it beyond repair. True or False? True False While escaping from the mental institute, Sarah Connor breaks Dr Silberman's arm. She then says: "There are [???] bones in the human body. That's one. Now, move!" How many bones does Sarah Connor say are in the human body? 275 187 325 215 What is the name of John Connor's friend in the movie? Tony Taylor Tyler Tim What city does John Connor and his foster parents live in? Santa Monica San Francisco New York Los Angeles What’s the name of John Connor’s pet dog? Wolfie Rex Max Spike Complete this famous line by Arnold Schwarzenegger: “My CPU is a…” Pentium 2 Processor Neural-Net Processor Quantum Processor Dyson Processor In the movie, which two Terminator parts are Cyberdyne Systems in possession of? Hydrogen fuel cell and chip Arm and chip Eye and leg Leg and chip How does Miles Dyson die? He dies from a gunshot to the head He dies from a helicopter crash He dies when Cyberdyne Systems blows up He dies from a fatal fall In the movie, we find out how many human lives were lost on Judgment Day. How many died on Judgment Day? 1 billion 2 billion 3 billion 4 billion An actor suffered permanent hearing loss while filming the elevator shootout scene. Which actor was it? Arnold Schwarzenegger Edward Furlong Linda Hamilton Robert Patrick At the end of the movie, what permanently destroys Robert Patrick's liquid Terminator? Molten metal Molecular Acid Fatal Gunshot Liquid Nitrogen How many Oscars Did Terminator 2 Win? 2 3 4 5 Complete Sarah Connor's final line from the film: "The unknown future rolls toward us. I face it, for the first time, with a sense of hope. Because if a machine, a Terminator, can learn the value of human life, maybe..." We can too All is not lost We'll be OK We'll survive With the movie's domestic box-office adjusted for inflation, Terminator 2 is the top grossing R-rated action film of all time. True False Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

