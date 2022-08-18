Only True Terminator 2 Fans Can Ace This Trivia Quiz
Yes, welcome to a fresh new round of general knowledge shenanigans involving yet another hugely popular and iconic movie license. Nope, we’re not talking about our recent Alien, Aliens or Silent Hill trivia quizzes. In fact, instead of chest-bursting Xenomorphs and haunted lakeside towns bursting at the seams with psychological horror, we’ve decided to focus our attention on a completely different type of unstoppable foe.
That’s right, you guessed it: we’re talking about the relentless, cold-blooded cyborg threat famously known as the Terminator. More specifically, we’ll be centering our crosshairs on 1991’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful follow-up, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Indeed, not only is James Cameron’s beloved sci-fi action sequel a straight-up classic, but it also swept up a ton of awards at a time when sci-fi was often underrepresented come awards season.
Add in a super iconic turn from the Austrian Oak himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as an impressive ensemble of terrific performances from Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Robert Patrick, and you have one of the most influential and resonant action flicks in recent memory. No small feat, indeed.
So, without further ado, strap yourselves in, don those uber-cool sunglasses and grab your grenade launchers for Twinfinite’s latest Terminator 2 trivia quiz. Come with us if you want to quiz.
Image Source: TriStar Pictures via The Verge, Screen Rant, The Guardian, Curbed, and Cinema Blend
