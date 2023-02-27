Image Source: CBS

Can you name all these Big Bang theory side characters?

Even though the smash hit CBS television show ended back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory still remains one of the biggest sitcoms ever created.

From the loveable camaraderie of the ragtag bunch of pals at the heart of the series to the geek-speak gags that helped bring nerd culture slap bang into the mainstream zeitgeist, The Big Bang Theory was a thoroughly enjoyable turn-off-your-brain comedy that scratched that Friends-shaped itch in our souls.

With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to put your knowledge of the uber-popular sitcom to the test. All you’ll need to do is identify these thirteen Big Bang Theory side characters from just a single image and you’re golden.

So, without further ado, dust off your Star Trek outfits, laminate those roommate agreements and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Bazinga!

Only True Big Bang Theory Fans Can Name These Side Characters Let's kick things off with an easy one: Who is this? LeVar Burton Leonard Nimoy Wil Wheaton Patrick Stewart What's the name of this dermatologist? Evelyn Scott Emily Sweeney Emma Smith Ellie Shaw What's the name of this doctor? Professor Neutron Professor Nucleus Professor Electron Professor Proton How about this guy? Ian Greenfield Billy Sparks Barry Kripke Spalding Winter Who is this? Zack Johnson Zachary Quinto Zaid Jackson Zayne Jones Who is this young lady? Sylvie Cooper Leslie Winkle Dr. Jane Figler Annaugh Moss What's the name of this comic book store owner? Bobby Bowers Stuart Bloom Barry Lowenstein Mark Serafinowicz Who is this loveable chap? Bradley Klein Brent Kirk Blake Kennedy Bert Kibbler Who's this? Margery Cooper Melissa Cooper Melanie Cooper Martha Cooper Who is the lady on the left? Pranesh Koothrappali Praneeta Koothrappali Padmaj Koothrappali Priya Koothrappali Who is this famous side character? Beverly Hofstadter Lucy Hofstadter Nancy Hofstadter Suzanne Hofstadter Who is this? Mandy Ursula Melissa Ramona Who is the girl on the right? Debby Laura Denise Phoebe What's the name of the dude on the right? Kurt Kai Kevin Kane Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: Warner Bros. Television (via The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Screen Rant, The News Motion, The Delite, Hello Magazine and DNA India)

