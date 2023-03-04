Image Source: Netflix

Outer Banks has made a name for itself as one of Netflix’s most popular shows, showcasing a storyline that involves beach town teens hunting down hidden treasures. With three seasons of thrill-seeking adventure featuring John B. and his friends, there are plenty of hilarious moments and gasp-worthy shockers to keep you hooked.

Part of the charm of Outer Banks is the cast of exciting and lovable characters, each portrayed with their strengths and flaws. There’s the treasure-obsessed surfer boy John. B; half-Kook, half-Pogue Kie; resident bad boy JJ; the seafood store owner’s incredibly book-smart son Pope; and rich girl runaway Sarah. Among these fictional characters, there are positive and negative traits that everyone can relate to on some level, giving them a unique and special energy that makes the show so memorable.

If you’re wondering which Outer Banks character you’re most similar to, we’ve got you covered with the quiz below. Will you be a Pogue or a Kook? A treasure hunter-type or a beach-partying boat enthusiast? Let’s find out!

Which Outer Banks Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out Start quiz Continue

