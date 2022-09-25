Netflix Drops Hints at Future Outer Banks Drama In New Season 3 Teaser

In the most recent Netflix Tudum showcase, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming third season of the Outer Banks series.

Outer Banks first premiered in April 2020, with the second season coming a year after that in July. The series was greenlit for a third season in December 2021 for a 2023 premiere, but there hadn’t been any word on it until now. While we have gotten a new trailer, the vague 2023 premiere date has remained.

The new trailer shows off plenty of cast members returning, including Elizabeth Mitchell who played Carla Limbrey in season two and is most well known for her performance in Lost.

You can see the teaser trailer below, it doesn’t give any outright details of the story to come, but it is a nice fresher for what the series is all about.

Season one and two of Outer Banks are only 10 episodes each, so you have plenty of time before 2023 even arrives to catch back up with the show and be ready for season three.

For an extra fresher on the whole thing, IMDb summarizes the plot as “A group of teenagers from the wrong side of the tracks stumbles upon a treasure map that unearths a long-buried secret.”

Outer Banks isn’t the only Netflix show that got a trailer for its new season. The second part of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area also got a new trailer, but the premiere date is similarly unknown. Earlier this week we also got a look at the upcoming Netflix anime Romantic Killer.

Featured Image Source: Rock Fish and Red Canoe Productions.

Related Posts