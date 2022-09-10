Netflix Teams Up With Ubisoft To Bring 3 Mobile Games to the Platform, Including Assassin’s Creed

Three Ubisoft franchises will be coming exclusively to Netflix starting next year, including a beloved fan-favorite.

During today’s Ubisoft Forward livestream presentation, Netflix’s Mike Verdu announced that Netflix will be teaming up with Ubisoft to bring three of their franchises to the streaming platform.

Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and an Assassin’s Creed live-action series and original mobile game will be coming exclusively to Netflix starting next year.

Right now, we know that Valiant Hearts 2 will be arriving in January 2023 and Mighty Quest 2 at a later point in 2023. We also know that the games will be free of ads with no in-app purchases.

Other than that, we don’t have too many more details at the moment besides the fact that these will all be Netflix exclusive.

The original Valiant Hearts game, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is a puzzle adventure game released back in 2014 for consoles and PC. The original Mighty Quest game, titled The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, was a free-to-play action role-playing game released for PC and mobile in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

We will have to wait for more details to emerge on these new games as well as the Assassin’s Creed mobile game and live-action series. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest news here at Twinfinite.