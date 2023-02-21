Chandler or Barney? How I Met Your Mother Trivia Quiz
Who said it? Chandler Bing? Or Barney Stinson? You decide.
You’d be hard-pressed trying to find two TV shows as iconic as Friends and How I Met Your Mother. Indeed, NBC and CBS’s duo of popular sitcoms both focus upon themes of friendship, growing pains and finding love in the modern world by way of a handful of emotionally poignant and incredibly amusing storylines.
Of the pair of uber-popular sitcoms, two of the most well-liked characters are arguably the awkward-yet-loveable, Chandler Bing, and the brash-yet-charming ladies’ man, Barney Stinson. While both are well-known for being the funniest characters in each of their respective shows, they are different in quite a few nuanced ways.
For our challenge today, though, we’ve decided that now is the perfect time to test your Chandler Bing and Barney Stinson knowledge. All you need to do is figure out who said what in Twinfinite’s latest quiz.
So, without further ado, grab your coffee cups and head on down to Central Perk as we test your Friends and How I Met Your Mother knowledge in our latest quiz. Good luck!
Chandler Bing or Barney Stinson? Test Your Friends and HIMYM Knowledge With This Quote Quiz
Image Sources: CBS and NBC (via Screen Rant, Fan Pop and What Culture)
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Twinfinite.
