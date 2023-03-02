Phoebe or Penny? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Was it the guitar-playing, hippy-dippy Phoebe Buffay? Or was it the laidback and easy-going Penny Hofstadter? You decide.
It’s safe to say that both Friends and The Big Bang Theory are two of some of the most iconic TV shows of all time. No small feat, right?
Blending endearing characters with poignant and touching storylines, while peppering in a healthy dose of laugh-out-loud hijinks, both CBS and NBC’s stellar duo of sitcoms are full to the brim with laughs, romance, friendship, and nerdy gags.
Out of all the characters, though, Phoebe Buffay and Penny Hofstadter stick out as being the slightly “ditzy” characters on each of their respective shows. While they both have their own idiosyncratic quirks – like us all, eh – they’re both loveable and super-duper endearing in their own sweet ways.
Indeed, with Friends: The Reunion debuting in 2021 and with Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s seminal show sadly coming to a close in 2019, we thought that now would be a good time to test your knowledge of both of these classic shows and both of these classic characters.
All you have to do is figure out who said what in our latest quote quiz. Was it the guitar-playing, hippy-dippy Phoebe Buffay? Or was it the laidback and easy-going Penny Hofstadter? You decide.
So, without further ado, grab your guitars, memorize the words to ‘Smelly Cat’ and laminate those Roommate Agreements as we take a trip back to Friends and The Big Bang Theory in our latest quote quiz. Good luck!
Phoebe or Penny? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge
If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including other ones on The Big Bang Theory, Alien, The Lord of the Rings, Scream, Marvel, Terminator 2, The Shining, Rick & Morty, James Bond villains, and even one on iconic horror movies.
Image Sources: CBS and NBC
- Only True Big Bang Theory Fans Can Name These Side Characters
- Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
- Who Is Your Big Bang Theory Soulmate for Valentine’s? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
- Big Bang Theory & Friends Fans Are Only Now Realising Sheldon & Joey Are Almost the Same Character
- Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch Once Lost a Job Because of Her “Hobbit Hands”