The Hardest The Last of Us Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Test your knowledge on Naughty Dog’s incredible survival horror masterpiece right now.

It’s only taken two games for The Last of Us to build one of the deepest, most enthralling post-apocalyptic worlds ever seen in gaming. From the infected that roam the land to the survivors that fight for it, there are so many amazing stories and characters that make up this series.

And with a brand new The Last of Us Part 1 remake dropping on PS5 and PC soon, we thought that now would be the perfect time for you to test your knowledge on Naughty Dog’s incredible survival horror masterpiece.

That’s right, we’ve taken those beloved characters and memorable stories and found some of the most interesting bits of trivia that only true The Last of Us fans could possibly know. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

(Images Courtesy of Sony Interactive)

The Hardest Last of Us Quiz You'll Ever Take What is the name of Ellie's Mom? Anna Monica Jessica Tess Around how old is Joel in Last of Us Part II? 50s 70s 40s 60s What does Ellie keep of Riley's in Last of Us Left Behind? Joke Book CD Player Plushie Poetry Which character doesn't swear in Last of Us? Joel Ellie David Tommy Who is playing the PS Vita at the Hospital? Hope Maggie Terry Whitney What animal constantly pops up in the background throughout the first game? Wolf Zebra Cat Giraffe What item does Ellie keep of Sam's that can be seen in her room at the start of The Last of Us Part II? Animals of the Past Book PS3 Cassette Player Toy Robot Which of these buttons is NOT on Ellie's original backpack? One-Eyed Monster plushie Giraffe sticker Nuclear waste symbol Flag pin What is Manny's rank in the WLF? Lieutenant Corporal Captain Sergeant Which game does NOT get referenced in The Last of US Part II? Jak and Daxter God of War Deus Ex Crash Bandicoot In the first game, what is the song Ellie and Joel listen to on the way out of Pittsburgh? Buck Owens - Nobody's Fool But Yours Hank Williams - I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive George Jones - These Days I Barely Get By Ernest Tubb - Drivin' Nails in My Coffin In the photograph of Joel and his daughter Sarah, what football shirt is she wearing? USA Wales England Argentina Where does Ellie bite David? Arm Hand Wrist Leg Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

