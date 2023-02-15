February’s PS Plus Essential Games Will Have You Fighting Robots & Surviving Summer Camp

Image Source: Guerilla Games

PlayStation has revealed the upcoming Essential and Premium catalog games for February 2023, and fans who have waited to pull the trigger on buying Aloy’s second adventure will have a pretty big adventure to play as part of their subscription. There are plenty of big titles this month, so buckle up for some frights and fights.

Here are the February 2023 PlayStation Plus Essential titles:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

Experience the next part of Aloy’s journey as she must venture west to figure out why a plague is spreading across the last. Meet new friends and join back up with old ones, as you will need plenty of help to brave new enemies and machines. Figure out more about what has become of the United States and Las Vegas in the “far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.”

The Quarry (PS4, PS5)

It’s the final day of the Hackett’s Quarry summer camp, and all the counselors are packing up to leave after an eventful summer. Players get to observe a group of characters interact after two months of hookups and breakups, so there is quite a lot of backstory to discover. After something happens with their transport right before sundown, the counselors must do the hardest thing of the whole summer: survive the night.

Resident Evil 7 (PS4)

Ethan Winters is finally sure he has tracked down his missing wife, Mia, by following a mysterious email to the Baker Ranch. Once there, something feels off about the area, and he ends up trapped inside the Baker House, with the family much less human than he ever expected. Ethan must now use every bit of cunning to escape the ranch and figure out exactly why Mia might be here.

Outriders (PS4, PS5)

Create your own Outfider in this sci-fi looter-shooter that will have you exploring Enoch, which houses the final population of humans that escaped a dying Earth. The Outrider is tasked with trekking to Enoch’s far reaches in search of the mysterious signal’s source while fighting both feral creatures and splinter groups of bandits.

Scarlet Nexus (PS4, PS5)

Scarlet Nexus features a story with a dual path, letting players experience the story of Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall through a futuristic world where “humanity’s only defense lies in those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as Psionics.” Unravel a story of mystery and betrayal as the Psionics will discover the source of the mysterious enemy, the Others, while the two protagonists learn more about themselves.

Borderlands 3 (PS4, PS5)

Return to Pandora for the third installment of the landmark looter-shooter series and choose from a new set of four Vault Hunters. It’s been seven years since Handsome Jack nearly brought the planet to a cataclysmic end, and Pandora is still healing. However, the Calypso twins have arisen, uniting all the bandit clans while aiming to steal power from the vaults. For the first time in the Borderlands franchise, players visit other planets in the solar system to find a way to spoil the Calypsos’ plan.

Tekken 7 (PS4)

What better way to prepare for the upcoming Tekken 8 than by playing the previous game in the series that saw a completion to the “20-year-long Mishima blood feud”? Experience the varied fighting styles in the roster of over 30 fighters, from fan-favorite characters to brand-new arrivals.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Take on the ace fighter jet pilot role for the most recent installment in the storied Ace Combat series. If you’ve ever wanted to live out some of what you’ve only seen in Top Gun, this is your chance. Ace Combat 7 lets players fly modern aircraft and futuristic jets equipped with “an arsenal of cutting-edge super weapons.”

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Choose from one of four classes with many unlockable weapons to quell an alien threat that begins with an invasion of giant bugs. You will have to complete over 100 missions and face down ants, bees, spiders, and even frog-like creatures to save Earth from certain destruction. Killing enemies means that new weapons might drop, which keeps you alive on higher difficulties.

Oninaki (PS4)

This Square Enix action RPG sees players taking on the role of a Watcher whose job is to guard spirits in the afterlife. You’ll experience “a deep and satisfying story” with plenty of hack-and-slash action. Players will find there is plenty of customization to keep their journey fresh.

Lost Sphear (PS4)

Lost Sphear offers plenty of classic RPG gameplay as you take on the adventure of the main character Kanata, “as he and his comrades set out to stop the world from disappearing forever.”

I am Setsuna (PS4)

I am Setsuna is a JRPG that takes inspiration from “past genre classics” in its battle system and character designs. You play as Setsuna, a girl destined to be sacrificed to save her homeland and use her special “powers of enchantment” to get her to the ceremony site.

The Forgotten City (PS4, PS5)

The Forgotten City takes players to an open-world Roman city in the distant past to solve a mystery. Players can utilize a time loop mechanic to question characters and get to the bottom of things. Violence is always an option, but it might not always be best.

All of the titles above will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers to download starting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

