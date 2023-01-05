Can You Name These Classic Tom Cruise Films From Just a Quote? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Image Source: Getty Images

You’ll need to make all the right moves in our latest quiz!

He wants you to show him the money. He wants you to help him, help you. He wants to be a good man again. Who on earth could this chap be? Yep, you guessed it: it’s none other than the one and only Tom Cruise, folks!

A Hollywood icon, a suave and debonair gent, and one of the most recognizable faces in, well… the world, ol’ TC is simply the gift that keeps on giving. So, to celebrate the award-winning movie star, we thought we’d put together a quote quiz to test your knowledge of the devilishly handsome fella.

Honestly, it couldn’t be easier. We’ll give you a quote from one of his famous pics, and all you need to do is identify what film the quote is from. Could it be balls-to-the-wall actioner Top Gun? Could it be the box office disaster that is The Mummy? Or could it be the bonkers, side-splitting hilarity of Tropic Thunder? The choice is yours!

So, without further delay, whip up a long island iced tea and hop in your cockpits as we take on Twinfinite’s quiz of the day. Can you name all these classic Tom Cruise films from just a single quote? Let’s find out, shall we? Good luck!

Can You Guess These Tom Cruise Movies by Just a Quote? Take This Trivia Quiz to Find Out Let's kick things off with an easy one: "You bet your butt." The Color of Money Losin' It Tropic Thunder Rain Man "Lightning never strikes in the same place twice." Knight and Day The Mummy Edge of Tomorrow War of the Worlds "I'm afraid you'll break my heart." Legend Far and Away Cocktail The Outsiders "How's your poem coming?" The Last Samurai Ask the Dust Vanilla Sky Top Gun "I will not apologize for who I am. I will not apologize for what I need. I will not apologize for what I *want*!" Eyes Wide Shut Shattered Glass Collateral Magnolia "What do you want from me? My soul?" Jerry Maguire Days of Thunder A Few Good Men Narc "People say that if you don't love America, then get the hell out. Well, I love America." American Made Born on the Fourth of July Valkyrie Lions for Lambs "Oh, yes I did. I won my life back. YOU don't run me, and THEY don't run me!" The Firm Jack Reacher Young Guns All the Right Moves "RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT!" Oblivion Edge of Tomorrow The Mummy Mission: Impossible "Jesus, everything ends badly, otherwise it wouldn't end." Cocktail Interview with the Vampire Rock of Ages A Few Good Men Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

