A Terrible Tom Cruise Box Office Bomb Is Dominating Amazon Prime Right Now
So bad it’s good? Or so bad it’s just… BAD
Few Tom Cruise movies have come out of nowhere to be met with such a resoundingly disappointing thud as 2017’s The Mummy. That’s right, Universal Pictures first foray into its Dark Universe series — which the company pumped the brakes on following the abysmal reception the first movie — was a dreary slog.
Surprisingly, one of worst sci-fi horror movies from 2017, is making a comeback on streaming services right now. Specifically, The Mummy is dominating Amazon Prime, and is number one right now on the popular streaming service, according to Flix Patrol. We know — it beggars belief, right?
Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy had some pretty cool ideas up its sleeve. Indeed, on paper, the film sounds like a promising setup. A star-studded cast? Check. Some decent writers? You betcha. A studio poised to take a stab at creating its own darker MCU? You got it.
Unfortunately, things didn’t quite come together when it came to filming, and the end result is, well… a largely unentertaining sci-fi horror hybrid with Cruise doing his classic shtick.
Yes, The Mummy “boasts” a seriously awful 16% Rotten Tomatoes score as well as an eye-wateringly bad 34% aggregate score on Metacritic. Yikes!
But what say you, though? Are you in the mood to check out Tom Cruise’s epic sci-fi horror disaster? Or will you be giving it a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.
Featured Image Source: Universal Pictures