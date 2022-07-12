A Terrible Tom Cruise Box Office Bomb Is Dominating Amazon Prime Right Now

Few Tom Cruise movies have come out of nowhere to be met with such a resoundingly disappointing thud as 2017’s The Mummy. That’s right, Universal Pictures first foray into its Dark Universe series — which the company pumped the brakes on following the abysmal reception the first movie — was a dreary slog.

Surprisingly, one of worst sci-fi horror movies from 2017, is making a comeback on streaming services right now. Specifically, The Mummy is dominating Amazon Prime, and is number one right now on the popular streaming service, according to Flix Patrol. We know — it beggars belief, right?

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy had some pretty cool ideas up its sleeve. Indeed, on paper, the film sounds like a promising setup. A star-studded cast? Check. Some decent writers? You betcha. A studio poised to take a stab at creating its own darker MCU? You got it.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite come together when it came to filming, and the end result is, well… a largely unentertaining sci-fi horror hybrid with Cruise doing his classic shtick.

Yes, The Mummy “boasts” a seriously awful 16% Rotten Tomatoes score as well as an eye-wateringly bad 34% aggregate score on Metacritic. Yikes!

But what say you, though? Are you in the mood to check out Tom Cruise’s epic sci-fi horror disaster? Or will you be giving it a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.

Featured Image Source: Universal Pictures

