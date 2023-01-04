Which FNAF Character Are You? Take this Five Nights at Freddy’s Quiz to Find Out

Take this quiz to find out which member of the FNAF animatronics you’re most like.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a popular horror game franchise created by Scott Cawthon, AKA Scottgames. With four main games, plus a number of spin offs that tell a hauntingly spooky story about a Chuck E. Cheese-like food franchise, this game is one to spook your inner child.

Part of what makes Five Nights at Freddy’s so intriguing is the cast of unique characters you will encounter as you step into the role of the Night Guard, all of them taking the forms of creepy animatronics hellbent on harming you. From singing bears, bass playing bunnies, dancing chickens, and pirate foxes, Five Nights at Freddy’s has a wide range of terrifying childish creations ready to hunt you down and make your job on the nightshift one you’ll never forget.

Have you ever wondered which one of these animatronic creations you’re most similar to? Take the quiz below to find out now.

