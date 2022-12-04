How to Defeat Sabretooth, The Best There Is Mission in Midnight Suns

Screenshot via Twinfinite

As the chosen one of the Midnight Suns, Hunter must eliminate the Mother of Demons to keep the world safe from her evil clutches. But, before players engage in this showdown, they’ll need to take down other formidable enemies, like Sabretooth and Fallen Venom. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to defeat Sabretooth in The Best There Is mission of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Sabretooth, The Best There Is Mission Guide

While you progress through the narrative of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll have the option to embark on The Best There Is story mission on the Mirror Table:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

With this quest, players must defeat Hydra soldiers and the mighty Sabretooth as they threaten the lives of New York City residents. In addition, you’ll be rewarded with a rare Gamma Coil and Intel Cache, which can be used to create new materials at the Abbey.

When selecting team members for the mission, players can choose heroes like Captain Marvel and Ghost Rider since they have Chained and high-damage attacks that can wipe out groups of adversaries. Hunter will also be a part of the team, and you can utilize their healing abilities to restore an ally’s health.

The Best There Is mission has two phases: one round with Hydra soldiers and another with Sabretooth. Here is a breakdown of each match and a few tips that can help you throughout the fight:

The Best There Is Mission Phase 1

During the first round of The Best There Is, there will be various types of Hydra soldiers: Hydra Elite, Hydra Commando, and Hydra Marksman. Hydra Commandos are easy enough to eliminate because they can be defeated with one hit. That said, it’s recommended to strike them with Chained and Knockback attacks, so you can target numerous low-level foes and deplete the health of an Elite or Marksman.

Hydra Elites are much stronger rivals of Marvel’s Midnight Suns with a significant amount of HP. Nevertheless, the Marksman is the one soldier players need to watch out for because this opponent can instantly knock out heroes with their powerful rifle. On top of this feature, this enemy features other abilities, including camouflage (you won’t be able to strike them in this state) and a bullet that inflicts vulnerability onto teammates. With this in mind, players can beat this soldier by consistently targeting them when they are not camouflaged.

If you have Captain Marvel and Ghost Rider on your team, you can use the Photon Beam and Hell Ride cards to get rid of the opposing side. But, of course, other heroes work just as well; it mainly depends on strategizing and timing your attacks right.

The Best There Is Mission Phase 2

After players defeat all the Hydra soldiers, Sabretooth will make his epic arrival in the next round. Wolverine will join you in this fight, and you can utilize his card set to take down his arch-enemy. It should be noted that players can only use Wolverine and Hunter while in this battle.

Unlike other adversaries of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Sabretooth does not wait to attack, so you’ll need to eliminate him quickly to avoid losing the fight. Wolverine has many abilities that can counter him, such as Quick Swipe, Eviscerate, and Chain Swipes. Players can use the Chained effect of Eviscerate and Chain Swipes to hit Sabretooth a few times or target multiple enemies:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Sabretooth typically attacks Wolverine in this match, resulting in a K.O. or Dazed effect. Fortunately, players can heal this ally with Hunter’s ability or select Revive cards. Furthermore, Wolverine features a bonus Revive ability called “Rapid Regeneration,” which brings the character back to life and restores 50 percent of his health.

Once you take down Sabretooth, he will be out of the fight for a while, giving you time to defeat nearby Hydra soldiers. In the next turn, the character will restore his health, and players must repeat the same process to beat him the second time around.

That does it for our guide on how to defeat Sabretooth in The Best There Is mission. If you want to complete more challenges in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you can view our guides about Bare Fangs Blade and Child of Darkness. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

