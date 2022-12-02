How to Get Intel & Start Hero Ops in Midnight Suns

With the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, superhero fans around the world can now take part in the ultimate fantasy of fighting alongside their favorite superheroes against Lilith and Hydra. However, it is not always the big battles that can turn the tide. In the fight against evil, every little bit counts, and that is where Captain Marvel and the C.E.N.T.R.A.L workstation in The War Room. If you are keen to find out more about how to get Intel and start Hero Ops in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, read on!

Getting Intel in Midnight Suns

Similar to many of the key resources in Marvel’s Midnights, getting Intel requires you to put in the hard work and complete missions. Specifically, look for missions that have Intel Caches as their rewards. This will ensure you will definitely earn some Intel after the battle.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Certain missions also feature Hydra cases that can be opened for a variety of rewards, which includes Intel as well. The more you are able to unlock, which usually requires the defeating of specific enemies with keycards, the better chances you will have of gaining resources like Intel.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Aside from Hero Ops, Intel can be used to activate Hero Challenges during missions for extra rewards.

Starting Hero Ops in Midnight Suns

The option of Hero Ops becomes available to you after the first hour or so, with Captain Marvel making a home in The Abbey alongside the other heroes. She will speak to you about setting up the C.E.N.T.R.A.L workstation, following which you will gain access to the option of decrypting Hydra Intel Caches.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Doing so nets you a good amount of Intel, which can then be used to send individual heroes out on Hero Ops, which will result in new Abilities and sometimes, Modded and Upgraded cards as well. As long as you have Intel left and there are outstanding Hero Ops, just head to the workstation and make your decision.

Do note that there is usually a time limit to Hero Ops, and as you progress through the game, they will gain an additional modifier which requires heroes of a certain type like Mutant or Avenger. Fulfilling these conditions will net you additional rewards.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

And there you have it, all the information you’ll need on how to get Intel and start Hero Ops in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For more help about the game, be sure to check out the related content below, or search Twinfinite for everything else.

