Gamma Coils in Midnight Suns, Explained

Image Source: 2K

For Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the power that superheroes possess doesn’t always make it easy in battles against the likes of Hydra and Lilith. Instead of being able to unleash all sorts of amazing moves, your actions in combat are usually dictated by what cards are in your deck and hand. If you want to get more powerful, there is some work to do and it involves Gamma Coils. So, for those wondering about Gamma Coils in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you are in the right place.

What Are Gamma Coils in Midnight Suns? Answered

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Similar to Artifacts, Gamma Coils are spoils of the war against evil, rewarded to players as mission incentives or by obtaining them from fallen Hydra soldiers and Caches. Once you have a Gamma Coil, the fun really begins once you head back to The Abbey and visit Tony Stark at The Forge.

How to Analyze Gamma Coils in Midnight Suns

Once you have a Gamma Coil in hand, head down to the fiery Forge and interact with the anvil. Here, you will find the option to Analyze Gamma Coils. Tony Stark will lend his capable hands in deconstructing said coil, and while the process itself already looks cool, your real reward comes in the form of new cards.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

While at first you may only receive two to three cards, further upgrades will provide four cards with each Gamma Coil, and you will be able to choose two of them to keep for your deck. Do note that Gamma Coils are usually tied to whichever heroes were out on the mission, so the cards you will get will be for their unique decks. The same applies to the tier levels of the Gamma Coils.

On occasion, you may obtain random Gamma Coils from the battlefield, and they have the chance to reveal new cards for all the heroes on your current roster. Having additional cards will allow you to upgrade existing ones, or discover new ways to play. As such, obtaining as many Gamma Coils for your favorite heroes is recommended for your first few hours in the game.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

There you go, all the details you’ll need to know about what Gamma Coils are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Time to get those shiny cards into your deck, and if you require more help, please peruse the related content below, or search Twinfinite for the answers.

