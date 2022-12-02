How to Complete Bare Fangs Blade Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

Being a member of the last superhero group standing against the forces of Lilith and Hydra can be a hard task, especially when they have both magic and technology at their disposal. Yet, being heroes is all about overcoming the odds, and being able to tap on the powerful Midnight Suns ability can make your team an unbeatable presence. If you need help on how to complete the Blade challenge, Bare Fangs, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, read on.

The Blade Bare Fangs Challenge in Midnight Suns

Before you can even attempt to do this, you will first need to get your Friendship Level with the Daywalker to the max, which is level 5, and upgrade The Forge. With that out of the way, let’s dive right into the challenge for Blade.

The objective is to defeat the Incarnation of Memory to acquire the Legendary Glaive ability card. To do so, you can count on Infinite Card Plays, while both Redraw and Move are disabled. If your turn ends or there are no more cards to play, that will result in failure. To ensure you succeed, follow the steps below:

Observe the surroundings and your hand. You will see three enemies, with your main target, the Incarnation of Memory in the middle. Your hand will consist of two Quick Strike+ cards, one Relentless, and one Daywalker card. Play Quick Strike+ on one of the Whisper of Memory. This will cause 5 damage to the foe, and set things up for the next moves. Play Relentless on the Whisper of Memory. Now, you can take advantage of the previous attack and use Relentless, which will defeat the enemy by causing 15 total damage. Next, play Make ’em Bleed. This will see you draw one more Blade card while conferring the Bleed effect for the next two attacks played. Play Daywalker and chain attacks between the weaker enemy and the Incarnation of Memory. Now that you have the benefits of Make ’em Bleed, it is time to use Daywalker. With a 4-chain, use three of them on the Incarnation of Memory, and save the last for the other enemy. The next step is to play Strike on the Incarnation of Memory. Utilize the full chain on this enemy to deal another 10 damage. Use Quick Strike+ to dispose of the other enemy. With the Bleed effect, you can now eliminate the remaining Whisper of Memory with Quick Strike+. Use the newly drawn Reaper card to end the Incarnation of Memory. After defeating the enemy, you will be given the Reaper card. With 10 stacks of Bleed, this makes your main enemy the perfect target for this card. Enjoy the new Glaive ability. Now that you have your prize, simply utilize the Glaive card to destroy the Black Crystal and complete the challenge.

Once all of that is said and done, you will have unlocked both Blade’s Midnight Suns ability as well as the corresponding suit. It is an excellent AoE attack, which brings damage as well as 2 stacks of Bleed to each enemy within its radius. Combine that with Blade’s other abilities that increase damage based on Bleed, and it seems like the vampires are not the only ones that should fear the Daywalker this time around.

That’s all you’ll need to know about how to complete the Blade challenge, Bare Fangs, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For more aid about the game, be sure to read up on any related content below, or peruse the rest of Twinfinite for everything else.

