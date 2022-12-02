How to Complete Child of Darkness Hunter Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

Here’s all the steps to help you complete The Hunter Child of Darkness challenge in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Wielding powers is a critical part of the superhero experience, and the same principle applies to the original hero created for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, The Hunter, as well. While this resurrected demon hunter is great with blades, having some mystical enhancements is always going to be useful too. For players looking for some help on how to complete The Hunter challenge, Child of Darkness, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, this guide is for you.

The Hunter Child of Darkness Challenge in Midnight Suns

Unlike the other heroes in your team, once the requisite upgrade is purchased for The Forge, players can attempt to complete the Child of Darkness challenge for The Hunter to obtain the powerful Legendary Bladestorm ability, the Midnight Suns suit and the Shadowstalker passive.

The objective is to destroy the Crystal using a Whisper of Memory, but it is far from being a straightforward affair. There are Infinite Card Plays, while both Redraw and Move are disabled. If your turn ends or you are left with no more cards. that counts as failing the objective. Here are the steps for success:

Observe the playing field. There will be three Whisper of Memory enemies, while your deck is filled with four Charge cards. Two of the enemy also happen to have cards that will drop on defeat. Use Charge on the nearest Whisper of Memory to your left. This particular enemy is the one that will help you destroy the Crystal. Once targeted, make sure the knockback doe not kill it, but instead shifts it towards the enemy furthest away from you. Next, eliminate the enemy furthest away from you. Next, utilize Charge to knock the enemy at the top into the environment and kill it. This will earn you another Charge card. Use Charge to maneuver the middle enemy again. You will then have to shift the Whisper of Memory closest to you nearer to the Crystal by using Charge. Again, make sure it is safe from harm. Kill the enemy furthest from you to obtain Whip. Turn your sights now to the Whisper of Memory to the right, who holds the Whip card. Make sure it’s knocked into the environment to eliminate it. Go for the Crystal. With Charge and Whip in your deck, push the last remaining enemy towards the top with Charge, then use Whip to throw it against the Crystal to destroy them both. Finish the challenge with Bladestorm. With your newfound Legendary ability, use Bladestorm to destroy the Black Crystal and claim victory.

Completing the challenge will net you the powerful Bladestorm card, which does not only high damage in an area, but also utilizes Forceful Knockback which can cause massive damage to others not in range. The Shadowstalker card also allows The Hunter to gain Concealed effect once in every encounter by redrawing a Heroic card. No enemy will be able to target the hero, save for area-of-effect attacks.

Hopefully, the knowledge on how to complete The Hunter challenge, Child of Darkness, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be useful for you. If you require more help, there is related content below to read up on, or you can search Twinfinite for everything else.

