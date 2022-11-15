Ghost Rider Burns His Enemies Alive in Brutal Marvel’s Midnight Suns Animated Short

Image via 2K Games

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another animated short for the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

This time around, the spotlight is almost entirely on Ghost Rider (in his Robbie Reyes incarnation) as he deals with a rather sticky situation.

This is actually one of the most brutal pieces of content released for the game, as Ghost Rider proceeds to pretty much burn his enemies alive.

Of course, another element that features prominently in the short is Ghost Rider’s muscle car, which is one of the elements that distinguishes Robbie Reyes from the other incarnation of the character, who rode motorbikes.

At the end of the animation, we get to see the link to the previous episode of this series, with Magik (apparently now fully on board with the Midnight Suns) accompanying Caretaker and taking part in recruiting Ghost Rider for the team.

The short is rather spectacular, and it’ll be interesting to see if the series will continue showcasing other heroes. A while ago, we also saw another episode focusing on the origin of the customizable hero, the Hunter.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2. On the other hand, the release date for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions has been further delayed and will be shared at a later date.