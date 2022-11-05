Marvel’s Midnight Suns Reveals Ghost Rider’s Blazing Gameplay & Johnny Blaze Cameo With New Trailer

Image via 2K games

Today 2K Games and Firaxis Games released a new and extensive trailer of their upcoming superhero tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

This time around, the video goes in-depth in revealing the gameplay and powers of one of the heroes that will be playable in the game at release, the ultimate supernatural superhero, Ghost Rider.

Incidentally, while the Ghost Rider included in the game is Robbie Reyes, the trailer begins by showing a cameo featuring the original Ghost Rider, Jonny Blaze.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, we get to see that Ghost Rider is a powerful damage dealer who appropriately spends his own life force or card to fuel said damage.

He also has a soul meter that you can fill by having him knock out enemies directly.

Considering the usual release pattern of this kind of trailer, we can expect another soon. It should explore the history behind the character and possibly showcase the different heroes who took the Ghost Rider’s mantle (and flaming skull).

In the meanwhile, you can enjoy the trailer below. You can also take a look at the previous video that introduced Ghost Rider.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with a release date for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

If you want to know more about the heroes that will be playable in the game, we recently learned that Storm, Morbius, and Deadpool will come as DLC, part of the Season Pass.

A rather intriguing animated short showcasing the backstory of the customizable player hero, the Hunter, has also been released.