Watch Scarlet Witch & Magik Team Up in New Marvel’s Midnight Suns Animated Short

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a new animated short for the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The short is the follow-up to another released a few days ago. This time around we see Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, in her attempt to recruit another powerful magic user, Illyana Nikolaievna Rasputina, also known as Magik.

While they both say they don’t do the “Teams” thing very well, they certainly seem to be very proficient with them, as they take on a horde of demons by working in perfect unison.

The trailer is also an additional chance to enjoy a glimpse at Magik’s backstory (which can be a bit obscure), her past in the X-Men, and her conflicts,

Speaking of x-Men, we also see an appearance by Wolverine, who apparently is still watching over Magik even after her graduation.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how she will interact with the Midnight Suns, considering her past relationships with other teams.

In the meanwhile, you can watch the short below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2. On the other hand, the release date for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions has been further delayed and will be shared at a later date.