The  Knockback Effect in Midnight Suns, Explained 

You’re finally part of a team that has Wolverine, Captain America, or Spider-Man and are trying to defeat Lillith and her demons and try to save the world. The combat is going to be brutal, so you must learn all the tricks Midnight Suns have to offer, as the combat is going to be brutal. This guide will help you understand and better use the knockback effect in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

What Is the Knockback Effect in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

The knockback effect allows your character to send an enemy into another villain or some of the field obstacles like explosives or generators, upping the damage of one of your attacks and eliminating as many evil goons as possible in one simple movement.

Every battle has Card Plays, Redraws, and one Move action. You can use the knockback effect with the Move action, as you can reposition your hero to make the attack more potent and hurtful. The game even provides a helpful preview so you can see where you can aim your attacks and how much damage they might do.

The knockback effect also has the bonus that it allows you to weaken your enemies without using any of your card slots, so it’s a win-win situation for you and your team while trying to save the world against Lillith.

Now that you know how to use the knockback effect in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, look for more guides for the game in Twinfinite. We have all the answers: from how to fix the game’s performance issues and stuttering, to how to play Hunter, and who are the Minions and Elites.

