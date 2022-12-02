Enemy Minions & Elites in Midnight Suns, Explained

Image Source: 2K Games

Before you jump into battle, it is wiser to learn all you can about enemy Minions & Elites in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Evil can come in all shapes and sizes, and when you are dealing with an organization like Hydra in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you know there will be plenty of different foes to deal with. As such, they will offer varying degrees of opposition to your superhero squad. To help you get a better handle on what to expect, here’s everything you’ll need to know about enemy Minions and Elites in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Enemy Minions in Midnight Suns

Essentially the grunts of Hydra, these are the expendable units that the forces of evil are more than happy to throw your way with each turn. While weak on their own, they can be quite difficult to deal with thanks to their sheer numbers.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

As Minions are defeated with any damage, look for opportunities to deal AoE damage to take a bunch of them out. You can also utilize the environmental attacks like explosives to thin the herd. Once the necessary upgrade has been obtained at The Yard, you can also use a Move action to knock them into each other or objects to get rid of them.

Enemy Elites in Midnight Suns

The enemies that come with their own health bars in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, these foes are obviously harder to deal with compared to Minions. They also possess different abilities and qualities that will require more planning to overcome.

For example, a Shieldguard can grant the Protected effect to any other enemy or object to prevent you from targeting them, and its high Block means you will need to concentrate your attack to destroy the shield. Even after, they pack a hefty punch that can either cause Dazed or Stunned.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

When you have such dangerous foes around, try to catch them in devasting environmental attacks, and use your more powerful cards on them. In comparison, it is always worth taking a few hits from Minions than to keep too many Elites alive.

Now that you have all the key information about enemy Minions and Elites in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, it will help you to be more primed for battle. Should you require more aid, do look at the related content below, or search Twinfinite for answers to other questions.

