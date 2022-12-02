How to Fix Marvel’s Midnight Suns Performance Issues and Stuttering

Image via Firaxis

With the newest release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, it’s no surprise that there are several bugs and glitches in the game’s early stages. In particular, some PC players are experiencing performance issues on platforms like Steam. So, if you are currently facing this problem, here are a few tips and tricks on how to fix performance issues and stuttering in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Fixing Marvel’s Midnight Suns Performance Issues and Stuttering

To fix the recent performance issues of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, players can do the following methods:

Close and reopen the game.

Check for any updates.

Reboot your system.

Ensure that you meet the system requirements.

Disable the 2K Launcher.

Deactivate Ray tracing.

Verify game files.

Right-click on the game to ‘Run as Administrator.’

Since the game has recently launched, it’s best to see if there are new updates before trying other steps. It’s also a good idea to view the system requirements for your PC. For example, Marvel’s Midnight Sun’s Steam page indicates that players should have the recommended system components:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 6-bit

Process: AMD Ryzen 5-2600X/Intel Core i7-6700

Memory: 16 GH RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700/GeForce GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Other than these methods, players have suggested disabling the 2K launcher on the Steam Community page. You can do this by right-clicking on Marvel’s Midnight Suns and selecting ‘Properties’ on Steam. From there, players must change the file in Launch Options (the General tab) to this ‘D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Marvel’s Midnight Suns\MidnightSuns\Binaries\Win64\MidnightSuns-Win64-Shipping.exe %common%’.

Those still facing this problem can disable Ray Tracing, verify the game files, or run it as an Administrator. If all else fails, players can wait until more updates come out in the future.

That does it for our guide on how to fix performance issues and stuttering in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Before you go, you can check out more content, including our guides about how to play Captain Marvel, Blade, and Hunter.

