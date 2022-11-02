New Tower of Fantasy Reveals Simulacrum Saki Fuwa Shows Her Fluid Fighting Style in New Trailer

Tower of Fantasy will soon get a new character, the Katana-wielding Saki Fuwa.

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed a new simulacrum that will be made available in the sci-fi MMORPG Tower of Fantasy.

The new character is named Saki Fuwa, and she’s the captain of the special security forces of the new cyberpunk-like city of Mirroria.

She fights with a pair of Katana and her style is very fast yet graceful. She’s also a bit goofy, which never hurts.

Saki Fuwa will be added to the game on Nov. 10.

You can check her out in action below.

“Saki Fuwa is on this task!” As the Captain of Mirroria Security’s Special Forces, Saki is super responsible and combative when danger arrives. You can always find her on the frontlines of battle…and also in front of the TV watching her favorite Hero Show?!

Tower of Fantasy has been released on Aug. 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android, and recently received its extensive 2.0 update.

If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can read our review. You can also enjoy trailers of additional characters like Claudia and Cobalt-B.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world MMORPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant and mysterious planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.