God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes for PS5 and PS4 Revealed

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio officially revealed the graphics mode available for its action-adventure game God of War Ragnarok.

If you’re playing on a standard PS4, you’re out of options, you can play only in standard mode at 1080p, targeting 30 FPS (meaning that you’ll be at 30 FPS or under).

If you’re on PS4 Pro, you can favor performance to play between 1080p and 1656p with unlocked 30 FPS (meaning that the game will be able to run at frame rates above 30 FPS), or favor quality with resolution varying between 1440p and 1656p targeting 30 FPS.

If you are on PS5, you’re spoiled for choice.

Favor Performance will run the game between 1440p and 2160p (4K) targeting 60 FPS.

Favor Quality will run the game at consistent native 4K targeting 30 FPS.

Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) will run the game at 1440p, with unlocked 60 FPS.

Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) has the same values as above.

Favor Quality + HFR will render the game between 1800p and 2160p with a target of 40 FPS.

Favor Quality + HFR + VRR will run the game at the same resolution as above, but unlock the frame rate.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will serve as a sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the special editions and enjoy the latest cinematic trailer, another story trailer, and an extensive video about enemies and combat.

We also recently learned that the game will receive its photo mode after release.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.