Star Ocean: The Divine Force TV Commercials Show Story & Battle Gameplay

Square Enix has released two TV commercials for the upcoming JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force, showing battle gameplay and story.

The first commercial focuses on the story and characters, while the second provided a glimpse on combat gameplay.

Since the commercials are of the short 15-second size, both just show flashes, but it’s still nice to check them out if you’re eagerly awaiting for the return of the Star Ocean series.

tar Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

It’s the sixth mainline installment of the Star Ocean series, in fact, the official Japanese title remains “Star Ocean 6.” For some reason, the western arm of Square Enix has been removing the numbers for titles of Star Ocean games, and this one isn’t an exception.

