Gotham Knights Trailers Tells You All You Need to Know Ahead of Release

Are you ready to become Gotham Knights? This new trailer tells you all you need to know.

Gotham Knights is just a couple of days away, and Warner Bros. Games released a new trailer preparing prospective players for its arrival.

The trailer, simply titled “What is Gotham Knights?” does pretty much what it says on the tin, answering that question extensively.

We get to hear about our heroes, the ways we can play them, their different heroic methods of traversal, their enemies, their vehicles, and even how you can customize them.

Of course, there’s also a section about the story that gives you the gist of what to expect. Interestingly, we also see how you can investigate crimes to progress the narration.

Gotham Knights releases on October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the Court of Owls and one showing the inspirations behind our heroes, one focusing on the PC version of the game, another gameplay traile, and the cinematic launch trailer.

Gotham Knights is set in a massive open-world Gotham City in which Batman is dead and now the streets are controlled by criminals, thugs, and supervillains.

While Batman is away (we all know he’s gonna come back at some point. It’s DC after all), it’s time for the younger generation of the batfamily to bring order back to the city and protect the citizens. Players will be able to control Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as they solve mysteries that connect the forgotten dots of the darkest times of the city’s history while defeating well-known and loved (hated?) supervillains and their goons.

Warner Bros. Interactive Montreal also promises “the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet” divided in five different districts that you can enjoy either solo or in co-op.

