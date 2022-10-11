Gotham Knights Is Almost Here & Epic Cinematic Launch Trailer Introduces its Heroes

Image source: Warner Bros. Games

The cinematic launch trailer of Gotham knights is all about its heroes.

Warner Bros. Games is about to release Gotham Knights in the next couple of weeks, and apparently, it’s time for launch trailers.

Specifically, we get the official cinematic launch trailer, focusing on the four heroes who will be featured in the game, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

The trailer is quite epic, stressing on the heroes’ new mission to protect Gotham and fill the void left by the death of Batman, with Alfred Pennyworth acting as a sort of mentor for them.

You can check it out below.

Gotham Knights releases on October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the Court of Owls and one showing the inspirations behind our heroes, one focusing on the PC version of the game, and another gameplay trailer.

Gotham Knights is set in a massive open-world Gotham City in which Batman is dead and now the streets are controlled by criminals, thugs, and supervillains.

While batdaddy is away (we all know he’s gonna come back at some point. It’s DC after all), it’s time for the younger generation of the batfamily to bring order back to the city and protect the citizens. Players will be able to control Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as they solve mysteries that connect the forgotten dots of the darkest times of the city’s history while defeating well-known and loved (hated?) supervillains and their goons.

Warner Bros. Interactive Montreal also promises “the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet” divided in five different districts that you can enjoy either solo or in co-op.