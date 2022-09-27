Gotham Knights PC Trailer Shows the Graphics You Can Achieve if Your Rig is Powerful Enough

Today Warner Bros. Games released a new trailer of the upcoming action RPG Gotham Knights and this one is all about the PC version.

The trailer promises 4K resolution, ultra-high framerate, ray-traced reflections, intel XeSS support (basically Intel’s platform-agnostic DLSS-like upscaling), extensive customization options, ultra-wide screen resolution, and multi-monitor support.

While not everyone will be able to enjoy the game with quite so nice visuals, there indeed seem to be plenty of ways to customize your performance, in case your rig isn’t really cutting-edge-

You can watch the trailer below.

Gotham Knights releases on October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the Court of Owls and one showing the inspirations behind our heroes.

Gotham Knights is set in a massive open-world Gotham City in which Batman is dead and now the streets are controlled by criminals, thugs, and supervillains.

While dad is away (we all know he’s gonna come back at some point. It’s DC after all), it’s time for the younger generation of the batfamily to bring order back to the city and protect the citizens. Players will be able to control Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as they solve mysteries that connect the forgotten dots of the darkest times of the city’s history while defeating well-known and loved (hated?) supervillains and their goons.

Warner Bros. Interactive Montreal also promises “the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet” divided in five different districts that you can enjoy either solo or in co-op.