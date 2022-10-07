Watch Baddies Getting Beaten Up in Gotham Knights’ New Gameplay Trailer

If you’re looking forward to Gotham Knights then Warner Bros. has yet another trailer for you. The publisher calls it a “gameplay launch trailer,” even if there are still two weeks until launch and there’s not a great deal of gameplay to be seen… Anyway, never mind all that, let’s marvel at what we can expect from the upcoming DC superhero game!

And, it’s as you’d expect, the goodies are kickin’ the baddies’ ass as Batman family of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin unite together to bring hope to the miserable citizen of Gotham, who are blighted by the many thugs and criminals roaming the city streets.

If you’re not up to speed on Gotham Knights, it’s set to challenge players to solve mysteries across Gotham and piece together the darkest chapters in the city’s history as they defeat notorious and iconic villains. The action is spread across all four heroes, and today’s trailer definitely alludes to the diversity in gameplay as each control in unique ways and wield different abilities.

Gotham Knights releases on October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the Court of Owls and one showing the inspirations behind our heroes.

Related Posts