God of War Ragnarok Leak Sparks Reactions from Santa Monica Studio & Cory Barlog

Screenshot via Sony Interactive Entertainment

With leaked copies of God of War Ragnarok out in the wild, its developers are disappointed.

It appears that copies of God of War Ragnarok are out in the wild, and the game’s developers are commenting on the leak.

Santa Monica Studio posted on its official Twitter account basically acknowledging that unsanctioned footage of the game is available and encouraging fans to be considerate to the fans that don’t want to accidentally see gameplay or story clips.

We also hear that the studio is doing its best to limit the leak, but it’s basically a game of whack-a-mole.

Fans are also encouraged to mute keywords and hashtags associated with the game until release day.

The message ends with the promise that the game will be worth the wait when it launches.

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022

Producer Cory Barlog went a step further, mentioning that it’s very disappointing that a retailer would sell the game nearly two weeks before release.

He also added that this makes him understand why some developers would simply put an installer on the physical disk and that it’s “completely fu*king stupid” that players have to dodge spoilers to enjoy a fresh experience with the game.

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this.



this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.



💙 — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will serve as a sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the special editions and enjoy the latest cinematic trailer, another story trailer, and an extensive video about enemies and combat.

We also recently learned that the game will receive its photo mode after release.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.