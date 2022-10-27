God of War Ragnarok Launch Trailer Is 30 Intense Seconds of Norse Goodness

The launch trailer of God of War Ragnarok is brief but intense.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studios released the launch trailer of their massively-anticipated action-adventure God of War Ragnarok.

The trailer is actually very brief for a launch trailer, clocking at just 30 seconds, basically like a TV commercial.

Yet, it still packs quite a bit of flavor, giving us glimpses of quite a few new and returning characters on top of teasing the story.

Incidentally, Sony seems to have taken a page from Activision’s book, releasing the “launch” trailer nearly two weeks before the actual launch.

You can watch it below and enjoy some Norse goodness.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

We also recently learned that the game will receive its photo mode after release.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.