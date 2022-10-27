Genshin Impact Trailer About New Character Nahida Gets Progressively Darker

Image via HoYoverse

Today HoYoverse released a new trailer for its ultra-popular action RPG Genshin Impact, focusing on the new character Nahida.

Nahida is the vessel of the current Dendro Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanali, and her story appears to be on the dark side of the spectrum.

The trailer certainly underlines it with the progressive repetition of a formula that gets progressively darker.

We also hear Nahida’s voices, which are Kimberley Anne Campbell in English and Yukari Tamura in Japanese. You likely know her because she already voiced Qiqi, on top of Beatrix Brehme in Muv-Luv’s prequel Schwarzesmarken, Talim in Soulcalibur, and many more roles.

Nahida will be made available as a playable character with the newly-revealed version 3.2, and her wish will be the first for the update on Nov. 2, 2023.

You can check the trailer out below both in English and Japanese, so you can hear both voice actresses in action.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced over two years ago, but no word has been said about it for a long while.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.2.