PlatinumGames Releases Statement on Bayonetta 3 Voice Acting Controversy: “Full Support” to Jennifer Hale

PlatinumGames expresses “full support” for the new voice of Bayonetta, Jennifer Hale.

Today PlatinumGames posted on its social media channels a response to the recent controversy about the voice-overs of Bayonetta 3.

The studio expressed its appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the series over the years and the community.

We also hear that PlatinumGames offers full support to Jennifer Hale as the new voice of Bayonetta, and aligns itself with the statement she has made a few days ago.

Lastly, the studio asks fans to refrain from further comments, as it would disrespect Hale and other contributors to the series.

You can read the full statement below.

A Message from PlatinumGames pic.twitter.com/5ym1JxtBBn — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) October 21, 2022

The complex controversy started with the former voice of Bayonetta, Hellena Taylor, claiming in videos released on her Twitter account that she was offered only $4,000 to reprise her role as a result f negotiation with PlatinumGames, but said negotiation had broken down because she felt that figure was beneath her talent and commitment to the character.

On the other hand, anonymous sources consulted by press outlets alleged she had been offered $3,000 – $4,000 per session for at least 5 sessions, but she had demanded a six-figure fee and residuals.

Taylor responded to said allegations claiming they are a complete lie.

Unfortunately, we aren’t any closer to knowing the truth about this situation, and we’ll have to wait and see whether further information will be provided down the line.

Bayonetta 3 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022.

The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy the latest trailer and gameplay, another one, and one further promotional video, on top of a look at the art created for the game.