Allegations Over Bayonetta 3 Voice Actress Pay Dispute Continue

The ongoing Bayonetta 3 controversy continues as sources from Bloomberg provide a different angle on the issue.

Over the weekend, Bayonetta voice actor, Hellena Taylor claimed in a series of videos released on Twitter that she wouldn’t be reprising her iconic role, as she was offered only $4000. However, the claims made by Bloomberg’s sources paint a different picture. They claim that Platinum offered Taylor $3,000 – $4,000 per session for at least 5 sessions. Schreier’s sources claim that Taylor asked for a six-figure fee and residuals.

Taylor, in an email to Bloomberg, denied these claims, saying it was an “absolute lie” and said that Platinum is “trying to save their ass and the game.”

VGC also reached out to Taylor for comment about the allegations made against her, which she said were “categorically untrue.” She added that the claims made by the sources that she could’ve earned $15,000 were “an absolute lie and a complete joke.”

“I’d quite like to put this in the review mirror and leave the whole bloody franchise behind,” she told VGC. “So I think I’ll just let my videos stand. I spoke the truth.” VGC also reports that people with knowledge of Platinum’s negotiations indicated that they were aware Taylor had suffered depressive episodes in the past.

Platinum Games has yet to respond to either VGC or Bloomberg.

It’s relevant to mention that both Bloomberg and VGC’s sources are anonymous, so their claims cannot be verified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Bloomberg’s writer Jason Schreier also admitted on Twitter that his sources are not from PlatinumGames’ camp, so we do not know in what capacity they may be familiar with the issue.

To be clear, I have not heard anything from Platinum Games, its executives, or its PR people, and I suspect that, as is usually the case, the company's management would not be thrilled that people involved have talked to me, no matter how the story makes them look https://t.co/YbZysnlIoa — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 18, 2022

Since releasing her videos, Taylor received immense support from fans and fellow voice actors. However, it also led to several individuals harassing Jennifer Hale, who took over as the voice of Bayonetta, to the point where she released a statement on Twitter on the matter. Series creator and Platinum Game Vice President Hideki Kamiya responded to Taylor’s accusations by saying that they were “Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth.”

Bayonetta 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28.

