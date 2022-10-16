Hideki Kamiya, Creator of Bayonetta, Has Deleted His Twitter Account After Voice Actress Backlash

Hideki Kamiya has deactivated his Twitter account following backlash from fans in regards to claims made by voice actress Hellena Taylor.

Yesterday, the original English voice actress of Bayonetta, Hellena Taylor, spoke out on social media about why she isn’t back in Bayonetta 3: she claimed that she was ultimately offered just $4,000 for the role, felt that this was too low of an offer, and asked fans to boycott the game when it releases on Oct. 28.

Taylor’s post amassed over 230,000 likes on Twitter and was viewed 8.7 million times. Many fans were outraged at the allegations and pointed fingers at Hideki Kamiya, creator of the series and the person to whom Taylor said she went to negotiate, albeit unsuccessfully.

In what seemed like a response to Taylor’s claims, Kamiya tweeted yesterday, “Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That’s what all I can tell now.”

Kamiya has a reputation for mass-blocking users on Twitter who reply to his posts in English, and that was no different yesterday. After a series of tweets in Japanese, Kamiya’s Twitter account was restricted (unable to be posted to but still accessible to view) due to “suspicious activity,” most likely as a result of the site’s algorithms noticing he was blocking too many people in a short amount of time.

This morning, after his account was no longer restricted, Kamiya tweeted a few times before deleting his account entirely. If you try to search his account by his handle, pg_kamiya, the page will tell you “This account doesn’t exist.”

For those who are unaware, deleted accounts stay in Twitter’s system for 30 days. After the 30-day deactivation window, the accounts become permanently deleted. This means Kamiya has one month to reopen his account before it is gone forever.

Kamiya nor PlatinumGames have made further statements regarding the claims made by Taylor regarding the role of Bayonetta and the payment offer to voice the character in Bayonetta 3. We will be sure to update you with any information that becomes available as the story develops.

