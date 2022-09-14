Project EVE by Hyung-tae Kim’s Studio Officially Titled Stellar Blade With New Trailer

PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade, formerly known as Project Eve, gets a new trailer that updates the title and shows more gameplay .

Sony’s State of Play showcased new footage from the upcoming game Project EVE by Hyung-tae Kim’s studio hiftUp and revealed the final title of the game is Stellar Blade.

This PS5 console exclusive is a 3rd person action-adventure game filled with grotesque monsters and an attractive female protagonist named Eve, who wields a powerful sword and gun.

If you’re unfamiliar with ShiftUp, it’s the company behind the popular mobile game Destiny Child and its CEO is the well-knownartist Hyung-tae Kim, also known for his gorgeous character design in the Magna Carta series and in Blade & Souls.

Project EVE is the studio’s move toward the console market, expanding from its previous mobile focus. We previously saw another gameplay trailer, a second video, following the initial reveal, alongside a gallery of images.

“Project Eve is an action-adventure game that takes place in the not-too-distant future on the ruined Earth against unknown enemies. Accompany the powerful heroine Eve, join forces with comrades along the way, and take up the challenge against the tough adventure.”

Currently, the studio is also about to release another mobile game titled Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.