Goddess of Victory: NIKKE iOS Listing Hints at Possible November Release Date
Goddess of Victory: NIKKE gets a November release date.
There aren’t exactly a ton of games that can be considered major releases in the mobile or gacha world, but Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is definitely one of them. Developed by Shift Up, best known for making Destiny Child, NIKKE is an upcoming mobile RPG that’s been teased for ages at this point.
The official NIKKE Twitter account recently announced that pre-registration was now open, allowing Android and iOS users to start getting in on those pre-reg rewards, but the iOS listing seems to confirm that the game will be released in November. While there’s no official confirmation from the developers themselves just yet, iOS listings have typically tended to be accurate.
According to the listing, the game is expected to be released on Nov. 1, 2022. It’s being published by Level Infinite, who’s probably best known at this point for publishing the recently released Tower of Fantasy.
And here’s the list of pre-registration rewards for the game:
- 500,000: Gem x300
- 1,000,000: Gem x400
- 1,500,000: Gem x600
- 2,000,000: Gem x800
- 2,500,000: Gem x900, SR Ether
- 3,000,000: SSR Diesel
- 80,000 Twitter followers: Gem x150
- 10,000 YouTube subscribers: Gem x150
You can pre-register here for the game if you haven’t already.
Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is set to be released for mobile devices later this year.
