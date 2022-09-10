All the News & Trailers From Ubisoft Forward 2022

This Ubisoft Forward was all about the games (and one TV show). There’s some good stuff coming.

The Ubisoft Forward 2022 stream took place today and brought along plenty of surprises and trailers.

Below you can find all of the trailers that were seen during Ubisoft Forward 2022.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Wiggler Boss Fight)

Ubisoft Forward 2022

This trailer showed off the Wiggler boss fight that players will encounter in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Rayman Free DLC)

Ubisoft Forward 2022

Those looking forward to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope also got a sneak peek of an upcoming free DLC for the (still unreleased) game that will introduce Rayman as a playable character.

Skull & Bones (World Context)

Ubisoft Forward 2022

Players were given a new trailer for Skull & Bones that explains what is going on in the world at the time the game is set.

Skull & Bones (Gameplay Trailer)

Ubisoft Forward 2022

After the previous trailer, players also got to see some awesome Skull & Bones gameplay including setting up cannons.

Riders’ Republic

Ubisoft Forward 2022

Riders Republic fans were treated to a new trailer showing off the upcoming season four.

The Division Resurgence

Ubisoft Forward 2022

The upcoming mobile game The Division Resurgence also got a new trailer and the promise of an upcoming closed beta.

The Division Heartland

Ubisoft Forward 2022

Resurgence wasn’t the only Divison property shown off, either. The Division Heartland, an upcoming battle royale set in the game’s universe, was also given more info from the developer.

Mythic Quest

Ubisoft Forward 2022

Ubisoft Forward wasn’t only about games, either. They also showed off a trailer for the upcoming third season of the Apple TV series Mythic Quest.

Ubisoft+

Ubisoft Forward 2022

The subscription service Ubisoft+ is offering a one-month free trial to try out their service. It includes all Ubisoft titles.

Trackmania

Ubisoft Forward 2022



A new Trackmania was announced to be releasing early 2023. This entry in the Trackmania series will be free-to-play.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft Forward 2022

After several leaks, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was fully unveiled with a cinematic trailer. The new game will star Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and be set in Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Showcase

Ubisoft Forward 2022

The Assassin’s Creed section of the Ubisoft Forward was so huge they called it the Assassin’s Creed SAhwoicase. In this showcase, they also showed off three upcoming titles. Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a mobile game set in China, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be a game set in Feudal Japan, and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe is a complete mystery but might feature witches of some sort.

