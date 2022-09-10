Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Year 5 Is in the Works; The Division Heartland & Resurgence Info Also Revealed

Today, Ubisoft and Red Storm revealed that they are still hard at work updating Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, including two new upcoming seasons and the announcement of Year 5 of the game. Alongside this, more information was provided on the upcoming standalone survival game The Division Heartland and the upcoming mobile title The Division Resurgence.

You can check out trailers for each of these announcements right down below.

The Dark Zone is coming to mobile! (Re)discover the infamous PvPvE mode in THE DIVISION RESURGENCE. Explore a highly contaminated area of New York City, fight NPCs to get high-rarity loot and get to the extraction point to save it to your inventory! But beware of other players. Agents can go Rogue at any moment and decide to stab you in the back to steal your stuff, even your own teammates! So be prepared, trust no one and choose the best strategy. In THE DIVISION RESURGENCE the Dark Zone comes with a twist, the time is now limited, and you have to reach the extraction point before your gas mask filter goes empty!

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in a rural community in mid-crisis. Explore a hostile environment as you fight alongside and against other trained agents and uncover the mysteries of Silver Creek.

More info on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Season 10 and Season 11 will be unveiled soon, along with a roadmap for Year 5. For now, be sure to search Twinfinite for all your other needs on the game.

There should also be some more Ubisoft-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the games announced today. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.