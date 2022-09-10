Ubisoft Forward Delivers Cinematic Trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

While Ubisoft first revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage in a week on Sept. 1, we were told we weren’t going to get any more information until The Ubisoft Forward event. Well, Ubisoft Forward is here and Assassin’s Creed Mirage looks great. We knew it was going to be big when at the top of the show they directly referred to it as an “Assassin’s Creed Showcase” and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The game will have a Middle East setting, similar to the first game in the franchise that saw players taking on the role of Altair Ibn-La’Ahad. Except for this time the game will take place in Baghdad.

The trailer we got was all cinematic, but it is full of some amazing Assassin’s Creed lore and history. It does include the old tradition of removing the left ring finger, as well, something that the more recently set games have mentioned derisively.

Players will play as Basim, first seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Incredible actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Lake House, Mass Effect 2 & 3) will be lending her voice as Basim’s mentor.

You can see the new trailer below. Check out how cool Basim looks!

Assassins Creed Mirage will be available in 2023, but that window is all we get. Assassins Creed Mirage looks awesome and only furthers the lore and stories seen. especially when this one gives us the backstory to an already seen character in a previous game.